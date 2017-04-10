Fort Lions recognize Puerner
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club recognized a member committed to the civic organization's motto, "We serve." Gale Puerner was presented the local group's second-ever Birch-Sturm Fellowship award when the Lions met Monday at the American Legion Dugout.
