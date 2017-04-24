Fort Lions Club salutes Anderson with Jones Award
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club presented longtime member John R. Anderson with the Melvin Jones Fellowship award, Lions Club International's highest form of recognition, on Monday evening at the American Legion Dugout. A brick paver with his name inscribed will be placed at the Lion's Club monument in Lion's Park in Fort Atkinson, along with those honoring the other 21 members.
