Fort council to consider police policy on illegal immigrants
The Fort Atkinson City Council on Thursday will consider approving a proposal calling for the city to change police procedure relating to illegal immigrants. Members of the Unity Project, a nonpartisan group intended to make sure that people of all nationalities feel safe and welcome in Fort Atkinson, are expected to present the proposal.
