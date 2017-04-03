Fort council backs unbiased policing policy
Avoiding a formal resolution on showing compassion to illegal immigrants, the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday endorsed the Fort Atkinson Police Department's unbiased policing policy. The council's policy endorsement was in response to a proposal by The Unity Project, a nonpartisan group intended to help integrate all community members, that called for the city to change police procedure relating to illegal immigrants.
