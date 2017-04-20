Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce's next topic in its Lunch and Learn Business Seminar Series is "What you didn't know about wage and hour laws," noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Fort HealthCare Auditorium. Fort Atkinson Chamber to host answer questions on wage, hour laws Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce's next topic in its Lunch and Learn Business Seminar Series is "What you didn't know about wage and hour laws," noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Fort HealthCare Auditorium.

