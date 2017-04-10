Easter Egg Hunt
More than 400 children and 125 adults took part in the 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt in Jones Park in Fort Atkinson Saturday morning. Sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreationa SDepartment, Verlo Mattress Factory of Fort Atkinson, the Fort Atkinson Optimist Club and Ready Roofing, the children's hunt was for ages 1 to 8 and the adult hunt was for ages 16 and up.
