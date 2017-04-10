Country Inn & - SSuites planned for Fort
The Fort Atkinson Planning Commission will review plans for development of a Country Inn and Suites hotel on the northwest side of the city at an upcoming meeting. As proposed, the 83-room hotel with meeting and convention space will be located behind the Sherwin Williams Paint Store in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and across from the Holiday Inn Express.
