Council veterans returned

From Waterloo to Palmyra, voters in cities and villages across the Jefferson County area went to the polls on Tuesday to fill city council and village trustee seats. In the City of Fort Atkinson, incumbents Paul Kotz, Davin Lescohier and Mason Becker retained their seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council.
