Contractors to redo roadwork this summer
Two road construction contractors will be returning to Fort Aktinson this summer to address issues with work they were hired to complete in 2016. Scott Construction of Lake Delton and Wolf Paving of Lake Mills will be re-doing or fixing portions of work on various roads within the city they had worked on last year.
