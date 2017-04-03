Bataan Memorial Walk set

Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, and a an April 9 walk from JanesA ville to Fort Atkinson will honor World War II soldiers who fought on the Bataan PeA ninsula. This 20-mile walk will give participants a chance to experA ience one-third of the real death march's distance that American prisoners of war had to endure in 1942.

