Bataan Memorial Walk set
Sunday marks the 75th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, and a an April 9 walk from JanesA ville to Fort Atkinson will honor World War II soldiers who fought on the Bataan PeA ninsula. This 20-mile walk will give participants a chance to experA ience one-third of the real death march's distance that American prisoners of war had to endure in 1942.
