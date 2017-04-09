Area schools taking precautions Monda...

Area schools taking precautions Monday as manhunt continues

Many schools are on spring break this week, but some of those that are in session are continuing to take extra precautions to keep students safe as a manhunt continues in the Rock County area. Stoughton Area School District officials sent a letter to parents Sunday evening to say classes will take place as usual Monday but all students will have to stay inside the buildings.

