The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.