Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society
The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson. Yoga with cats offered by Humane Society The Humane Society of Jefferson County will offer "Yoga With Cats" classes March 12, 19, April 2, 9 and 30, at the Community Education Room, W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC