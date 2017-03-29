Wisconsin Singers to appear in Fort A...

Wisconsin Singers to appear in Fort Atkinson

Wednesday

Wisconsin Singers to appear in Fort Atkinson The UW-Madison Wisconsin Singers will take you through the decades with music In Living Color! Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/29/wisconsin-singers-appear-fort-atkinson/99731132/ The University of Wisconsin-Madison Wisconsin Singers will take you through the decades with music "In Living Color!" This Broadway caliber revue will be on stage at Fort Atkinson High School at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The Wisconsin Singers Show has something for everyone in the family to enjoy, entertaining audiences with a big band sound, stellar vocals, and spectacular dance performed by the top talents from UW-Madison.

Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Fort Atkinson, WI

