Warrant issued for Fort man in stepdaughter's alleged assault

A warrant was issued Friday for a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man charged with having sexual contact with his 10-year-old stepdaughter. The man, whom the Daily Union is not identifying to protect the victim's identity, is charged with first-degree sexual assault/sexual contact with a child under age 13. On Friday, the defendant was slated to appear before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue for a status conference.

