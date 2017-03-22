Unity Potluck - Mi Casa Es Tu Casa
A large crowd gathered for an "inclusion potluck" dinner following the Spanish worship service Sunday afternoon at First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. Members of Pastor Modesto Soto's Hispanic congregation and of the Unity Project, a nonpartisan group intended to make sure that people of all nationalities feel safe and welcome in Fort Atkinson, sponsored the event.
