Union files records request for - super' applicants' IDs
Under Wisconsin's open records law, the Daily Jefferson County Union on Friday filed a requests for records pertaining to the identity of the remaining two semifinalist candidates for the School District of Fort Atkinson superintendent position. The position is being vacated by Dr. Jeff Zaspel, who is retiring June 30 after 31 years serving the district, including four as district administrator.
