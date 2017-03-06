Opera for Young

Thursday Mar 2

Students at Fort Atkinson's four elementary schools on Tuesday were treated to performances of "The Elixir of Love" by Opera for the Young . Established in 1970, OFTY has evolved from its founders' "labor of love" to its present status as a fully professional opera company.

