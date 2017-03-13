Not-guilty pleas for cop threat
A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson charged with threatening a police officer entered not-guilty pleas Tuesday and was ordered to continue not having contact with his daughter. Todd Hannam is charged with one felony count of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charA ge of disorderly conduct following an incident on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
