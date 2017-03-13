Markus Returns To WNAM & WVBO

Markus Returns To WNAM & WVBO

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Radio Ink

Dan Markus had been programming 103.1 WOGB in Green Bay, WI, a position he held for 17 years, but now he's back to the Appleton/Oshkosh, WI, stations as host of mornings on Adult Standards station WNAM and host of middays on sister station 103.9 WVBO, "The Valley's Greatest Hits." He will debut on the stations on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and will be on-air weekdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Markus has been on-air and programmed stations in markets including Duluth, MN, Fort Atkinson, WI, Milwaukee, WI, Springfield, IL, and Green Bay, WI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Atkinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16) Jan '16 kraig205 1
News Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13) May '13 phil 2
News Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13) Feb '13 mary ann Steppke 1
News Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12) Aug '12 american 1
News Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12) Jul '12 meme 1
News Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12) Apr '12 American Blueblood 7
News Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09) Feb '12 OxyExpress 22
See all Fort Atkinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now

Fort Atkinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Atkinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Atkinson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC