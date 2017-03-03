Man accused of using card skimming de...

Man accused of using card skimming devices fails to appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: WKOW-TV

Authorities are searching for Dunieski Santana Moreno. He is one of three men accused of using car skimming devices at gas pumps at a Fort Atkinson Gas Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Atkinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
News Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16) Jan '16 kraig205 1
News Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13) May '13 phil 2
News Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13) Feb '13 mary ann Steppke 1
News Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12) Aug '12 american 1
News Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12) Jul '12 meme 1
News Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12) Apr '12 American Blueblood 7
See all Fort Atkinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 08 at 12:14PM CST

Fort Atkinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Atkinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Atkinson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC