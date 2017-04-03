Knowles: Kids should learn throughout life
Preparing students to be critical thinkers and lifelong learners is what Ben Knowles would seek to achieve if elected to the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education next Tuesday. Knowles is one of three candidates vying for two vacant seats on the board of education on the April 4 ballot.
