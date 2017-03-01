Jefferson man charged with exposure to child
A 42-year-old Jefferson man was charged Thursday for allegedly attemptA ing to lure a 16-year-old girl into a room and exposing himself to her. Mauro Romero was charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with exposing his genitals and child enticement.
