Hoard Museum exhibits youth art

The 57th annual Mary Hoard Art Show kicked off Wednesday evening with a reception and awards ceremony for youngsters participating in the first portion of the art show: a display of art by local children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The children's art will be on display through April 8, while the high school/adult portion of the show will run Sunday, April 23 to Saturday, May 6. For more photos click here.

