Fort superintendent finalist meet-and-greets set
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education invites the public to meet the three finalists interviewing for the position being vacated by retiring District Administrator Dr. Jeff Zaspel. Public meet-and-greets have been slated for Tuesday through Thursday, March 7-9, at the Fort Atkinson High School Intermediate Media Center .
