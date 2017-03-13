Fort school district reveals finalists for superintendent
In compliance with the state Open Records Law, the School District of Fort Atkinson has released the names of all five "finalist" candidates interviewed for the soon-to-be-vacant superintendent position. The district hired McPherson & Jacobson of Omaha, Neb., as its search consultant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
|Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09)
|Feb '12
|OxyExpress
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC