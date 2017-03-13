Fort school district reveals finalist...

Fort school district reveals finalists for superintendent

58 min ago

In compliance with the state Open Records Law, the School District of Fort Atkinson has released the names of all five "finalist" candidates interviewed for the soon-to-be-vacant superintendent position. The district hired McPherson & Jacobson of Omaha, Neb., as its search consultant.

