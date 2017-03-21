Fort school board hopefuls share views
Three candidates running for two open seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education in the April 4 election shared their views during a candidate forum Monday night. Answering questions generated by the school district were incumbent Victoria Hachtel and newcomers Benjamin Knowles and Dick Schultz.
