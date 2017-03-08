Fort meets finalist for superintendent
Dr. Lynn Brown, one of three finalists for the superintendent position being vacated this spring by retiring District Administrator Dr. Jeff Zaspel in the School District of Fort Atkinson, toured district schools, and met with community members and staff during a meet and greet in the high school IMC on Wednesday. For more photos, click here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
|Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09)
|Feb '12
|OxyExpress
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC