Fort man charged in sexual assault
The man, whom the Daily Union is not identifying to protect the victim's identity, was charged on Friday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12. He faces a maximum of 120 years, if convicted. Per statute, he would face a minimum term of 25 years in prison for each charge.
