Fort candidates to speak Monday

Fort Atkinson-area residents will have an opportunity to meet the city council and school board candidates on the April balA lot during two gatherings Monday, March 20. At 6:30 p.m., the School District of Fort Atkinson will sponsor a board of education candidate forum in the Luther Elementary School board room. Three candidates are seeking two open school board seats in the April 4 general election.

