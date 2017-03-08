Fort Atkinson introduced to superintendent finalist
During the first of three meet-and-greets with finalists to succeed retiring District Administrator Jeff Zaspel in the School District of Fort Atkinson, Dr. Tonya Gubin shared some of the accomplishments as superintendent of the Waupun School District in Waupun that reflect on her philosophy as an educator. Dr. Gubin is one of three finalists to succeed Zaspel, who has served 31 years in the district, four as superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
