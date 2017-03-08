Daily Union GM testifies against Assembly Bill 70
The general manager of the Daily Jefferson County Union and its affiliated weeklies testified Wednesday against legislation that would remove the requirement for local governments to publish meeting minutes in newspapers. Robb Grindstaff, general manager of the newspaper division of W.D. Hoard & Sons Co.
