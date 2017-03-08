Cornerstone of Hope expands store
Cornerstone of Hope has expanded its store in Fort Atkinson. Previously the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, the group has two resale stores, one in Janesville near its main office and one in Fort Atkinson at 1525 Summit Dr. Recently, the store expanded from 3,000 square feet to 5,500 square feet.
