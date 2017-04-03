Becker: Has good sense
Incumbent Mason Becker says he would continue to bring a common-sense voice to the Fort Atkinson City Council if re-elected on April 4. He is seeking one of three seats on the April 4 ballot, along with fellow incumbents Paul Kotz and Davin Lescohier and newcomers Don Bladorn and Tangee Dunn. "I really enjoy serving and no matter how this election goes, I plan to be involved with the community in any capacity that I can," Becker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
|Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09)
|Feb '12
|OxyExpress
|22
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC