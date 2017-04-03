Becker: Has good sense

Incumbent Mason Becker says he would continue to bring a common-sense voice to the Fort Atkinson City Council if re-elected on April 4. He is seeking one of three seats on the April 4 ballot, along with fellow incumbents Paul Kotz and Davin Lescohier and newcomers Don Bladorn and Tangee Dunn. "I really enjoy serving and no matter how this election goes, I plan to be involved with the community in any capacity that I can," Becker said.

