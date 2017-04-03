Becker: Has good sense

Becker: Has good sense

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Incumbent Mason Becker says he would continue to bring a common-sense voice to the Fort Atkinson City Council if re-elected on April 4. He is seeking one of three seats on the April 4 ballot, along with fellow incumbents Paul Kotz and Davin Lescohier and newcomers Don Bladorn and Tangee Dunn. "I really enjoy serving and no matter how this election goes, I plan to be involved with the community in any capacity that I can," Becker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Atkinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16) Jan '16 kraig205 1
News Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13) May '13 phil 2
News Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13) Feb '13 mary ann Steppke 1
News Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12) Aug '12 american 1
News Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12) Jul '12 meme 1
News Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12) Apr '12 American Blueblood 7
News Public record for May 19, 2009 (Jun '09) Feb '12 OxyExpress 22
See all Fort Atkinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jefferson County was issued at April 05 at 2:27PM CDT

Fort Atkinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Atkinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Atkinson, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC