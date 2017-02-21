Tap Room Opens in Fort Atkinson Feat....

Tap Room Opens in Fort Atkinson Feat. Bent Kettle Craft Beer

Monday Feb 20 Read more: SBWire

Bent Kettle Brewing delighted the fans of their craft beer by opening their own taproom in downtown Fort Atkinson on Thursday; at 10 South Water Street West. Bent Kettle's tap room has 10 tap lines open with five original brews like its double IPA Insolence, an experimental beer or two and guest brews.

