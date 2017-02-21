Tap Room Opens in Fort Atkinson Feat. Bent Kettle Craft Beer
Bent Kettle Brewing delighted the fans of their craft beer by opening their own taproom in downtown Fort Atkinson on Thursday; at 10 South Water Street West. Bent Kettle's tap room has 10 tap lines open with five original brews like its double IPA Insolence, an experimental beer or two and guest brews.
