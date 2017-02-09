Steel drummer to perform at Grace United Church Feb. 19
FORT ATKINSON - Worshippers at Grace United Church, 1631 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson, will be treated to the sights, sounds and flavors of the Caribbean at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Acclaimed steel drummer Jaimie Shores will lead the congregation in singing praises with her distinctive island beat. Based in Milwaukee, Shores has been playing steel drums professionally since she was 8 years old in her family band, "Tropical Shores," in Kansas.
