Steel drummer to perform at Grace United Church Feb. 19 Steel drummer to perform at Grace United Church Feb. 19 Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/02/09/steel-drummer-perform-grace-united-church-feb-19/97688712/ FORT ATKINSON - Worshippers at Grace United Church, 1631 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson, will be treated to the sights, sounds and flavors of the Caribbean at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Acclaimed steel drummer Jaimie Shores will lead the congregation in singing praises with her distinctive island beat. Based in Milwaukee, Shores has been playing steel drums professionally since she was 8 years old in her family band, "Tropical Shores," in Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.