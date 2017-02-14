Spoerl sells Ford dealership to Griffin
After 28 years, Daryl Spoerl has turned over the keys of Havill-Spoerl Ford Lincoln in Fort Atkinson to a new owner and manager. The dealership will be renamed Griffin Ford Lincoln Fort Atkinson in recognition of owner and Spoerl's longtime friend, Jim Griffin.
