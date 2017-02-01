Probation given for Fort embezzlement

A former employee of Spacesaver Corp. in Fort Atkinson has been sentenced to three years on probation for embezzling more than $47,000 of company funds while she was working there. Through a plea agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Sally Heckert, 41, of Whitewater recently pleaded no contest to the theft in business setting of more than $10,000.

