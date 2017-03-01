Niedecker - treasure trove' returned to Fort museum
Members of the Fort Atkinson Historical Society who gathered for the group's annual meeting Wednesday at the Hoard Historical Museum were treated to news of the return of a "treasure trove" of items relating to the late poet Lorine Niedecker. The unveiling was part of museum director Merrilee Lee's presentation on the curiosities of the museum's collection during Wednesday's annual meeting.
