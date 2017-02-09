Nasco Farm Store moves a block into arts, crafts outlet
The Nasco Catalog Outlet Store is coming together again. The new location is 801-B Janesville Ave. in Fort Atkinson, the same location as the Nasco Arts and Crafts Store.
