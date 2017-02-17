Lake Mills shooting believed suicide

Lake Mills Police Chief Patrick Matsuzewski said officers and Lake Mills EMS responded to reports of an apartment gunshot victim near the intersection of South CP Avenue and American Way at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. "Until we can conclude from our investigation that, in fact, it was a suicide, it is a crime scene," the chief said. "Even though it may appear to be a suicide, we're still not going to assume that's what it is until we can conclude reasonably that's what it is," Matsuzewski said.

