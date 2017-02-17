Judge hears testimony in heroin homic...

Judge hears testimony in heroin homicide trial

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Testimony was heard Wednesday in the trial of a Fort Atkinson man who allegedly provided the herA oin on which his nephew fatally overdosed. Kurt A. Gutermuth has pleadA ed not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of heroin and manufacture/delivery of a Schedule IV narcotic, Xanax in connection with the April 8, 2014, death of 21-year-old Daniel K. James Belleau.

