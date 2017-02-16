Jefferson County GOP gathers for annu...

Jefferson County GOP gathers for annual Lincoln Day Dinner

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

GOPa SGATHERSa S- The Jefferson County Republican Party held its annual Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson. About 60 people attended the event, which featured six speakers, including Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, two other legislators, a Bronze Star veteran and a candidate for state superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

