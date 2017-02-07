Fort OKs DBM loan extension

Meeting in regular session, the council approved an extension request by Direct Business Media as an amendment to a loan agreement with DBM LLC, publisher of industry trade journals. In February 2011, the city lent Direct Business Media $235,000 from the Revolving Loan Fund for the purpose of purchasing real estate for an office building at 403 Janesville Ave. As part of the loan agreement, DBM was to create five new fulltime equivalent jobs by April 1, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.