Fort native scores Scorsese's - Silence'

Although new to Hollywood, Fort Atkinson native Kim Allen Kluge and his wife, Kathryn Kluge, entered the movie scene "at the top" with their work on award-winning director Martin Scorsese's new film, "Silence." The Kluges reside in Topanga, Calif., with their 3-year-old daughter, Lily, and are professional composers with decades of musical experience, including Kim's 28-year tenure as music director for the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra in Virginia.

