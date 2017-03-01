Fort man convicted of heroin homicide

A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was found guilty Wednesday of delivering heroin that led to a fatal overdose by his nephew. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick convicted Kurt Gutermuth of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of heroin resulting in the April 8, 2014, death of 21-year-old Daniel K. James Belleau.

