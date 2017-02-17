Every person's conductor' grew from Fort roots
Hired in 1988 at age 28, Kim Allen Kluge was the youngest ever director of the Virgiana-based Alexandria Symphony Orchestra . He subsequently spent the next 28 years as the conductor of the ASO.
