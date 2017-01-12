Women's March on Fort Atkinson set Saturday morning

In solidarity with the WoA men's March on Washington D.C. that is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, the public is invited to a peaceful gathering from 9 to 10 a.m. that day on the Main Street bridge in downtown Fort Atkinson. "The Women's March on Fort Atkinson is the collective voice of Wisconsin advocates for equality and inclusion," local organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.