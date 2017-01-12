Women's March on Fort Atkinson set Saturday morning
In solidarity with the WoA men's March on Washington D.C. that is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, the public is invited to a peaceful gathering from 9 to 10 a.m. that day on the Main Street bridge in downtown Fort Atkinson. "The Women's March on Fort Atkinson is the collective voice of Wisconsin advocates for equality and inclusion," local organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Fort Atkinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Donald E. Behling, 88, Fort Atkinson (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kraig205
|1
|Tonight on CBS 58 News at 10 - Online penny auc... (May '13)
|May '13
|phil
|2
|Fort council advances community block grant (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|mary ann Steppke
|1
|Activists see little-known UN plan Agenda 21 as... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|american
|1
|Fort group filmed for TV's 'My Ghost Story' (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|meme
|1
|Governor Walker hits the campaign trail; Democr... (Apr '12)
|Apr '12
|American Blueblood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Atkinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC