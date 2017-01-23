Women's March on Fort Atkinson

In solidarity with the WoA men's March on Washington D.C. being held Saturday, Jan. 21 more than 200 Fort Atkinson area residents gathered along the Main Street bridge between 9 and 10 a.m. Local organizers said the event in Fort Atkinson was a representation of the collective voice of Wisconsin advocates for equality and inclusion. They said they are committed to fighting for the safety, health and success of area communities.

