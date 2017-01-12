Sumner man escapes injury in early mo...

Sumner man escapes injury in early morning house fire

A fire that appears to have originated around a bathroom fan unit displaced a Town of Sumner resident early Friday morning. Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said Behselich awoke to the sound of smoke detectors and the smell of smoke around 2:40 a.m. "He heard crackling, wood-burning sounds coming from the bathroom ceiling and the plastic around the ceiling light/fan was melting" Rausch said.

