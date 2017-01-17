Slippery travel conditions close most area schools

A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow closed or delayed classes at school districts across Wisconsin as law enforcement agencies warned against travel in the most treacherous spots. Classes were canceled in the school districts of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Cambridge, Deerfield, Milton, PalA myra-Eagle, Whitewater, Watertown and Waterloo due to the conditions.

